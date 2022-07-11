HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.