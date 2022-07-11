Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 104.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hibbett by 58.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Hibbett by 250.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

