High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Acquires 1,300 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,884.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at C$15,884.96.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 7,230 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,317.16.

On Wednesday, July 6th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,528.00.

On Monday, July 4th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,141.50.

On Wednesday, June 29th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,845.60.

On Monday, June 27th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,727.83.

On Friday, June 24th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,485.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,896.97.

On Monday, June 20th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,398 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,857.98.

On Friday, June 17th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 4,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,049.10.

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,318.96.

Shares of HLF traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,917. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$405.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.02.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$355.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

