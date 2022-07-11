Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Trading Up 2.8%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several analysts have commented on HMPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $556.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

