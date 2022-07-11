Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on August 4th

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2455 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNHPF opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.60.
