Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on August 4th

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2455 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNHPF opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

