Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 9651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$297.13 million and a PE ratio of -22.56.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
