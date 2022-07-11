Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 182,824 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,824 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.