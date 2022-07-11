Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

