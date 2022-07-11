Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $13,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.06.

NYSE NTR opened at $76.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

