Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $39.65

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.65, but opened at $36.93. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 21,257 shares traded.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

