Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $2.48 on Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00012042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $95,705.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydra has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00116766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00033271 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,561,689 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

