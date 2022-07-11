Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 27,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,265,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

