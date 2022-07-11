Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 27,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,265,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
