Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 486,721 shares.The stock last traded at $50.30 and had previously closed at $49.55.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -459.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.