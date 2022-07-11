Iconic Token Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00135980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

