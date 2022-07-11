Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 11th (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II’s (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 11th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITAQU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

