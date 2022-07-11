Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.10) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.63) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.99) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.52).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.