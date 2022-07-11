Insider Buying: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Acquires C$39,100.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) Director Bradford Cooke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,038,564.71.

Bradford Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total transaction of C$140,800.00.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$4.07 on Monday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$7.49. The company has a market cap of C$771.77 million and a PE ratio of 45.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.20.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.