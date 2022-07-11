Insider Buying: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Director Buys $61,700.00 in Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) Director Wayland R. Hicks acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $930.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.55. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.