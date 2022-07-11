Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells $237,627.72 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 93,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $237,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 724,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gevo by 27.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,904 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,063,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gevo by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 661,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 691.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 589,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 515,217 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

