Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $331,524.42 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 911,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliogen alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.

Shares of NYSE:HLGN opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.