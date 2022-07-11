Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $331,524.42 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 911,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.
Shares of NYSE:HLGN opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.
About Heliogen (Get Rating)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
