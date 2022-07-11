Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $288.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

INSP stock opened at $203.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.10.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

