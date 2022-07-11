Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

