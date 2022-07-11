International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 120 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.67) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 175.46 ($2.12).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 110.12 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.60. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 102.84 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

