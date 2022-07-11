Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 386,668 shares.The stock last traded at $20.42 and had previously closed at $20.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,573,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,489 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 139,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 119,920 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

