Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 386,668 shares.The stock last traded at $20.42 and had previously closed at $20.46.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.