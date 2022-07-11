Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 11th (AVID, BABA, BRCC, DYN, ELAN, GBX, GPEAF, IDXX, JD, KLPEF)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 11th:

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $167.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $6.00.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $54.20 to $36.00.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.