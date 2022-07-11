Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 11th (AVID, BABA, BRCC, DYN, ELAN, GBX, GPEAF, IDXX, JD, KLPEF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 11th:

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $167.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $6.00.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $54.20 to $36.00.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

