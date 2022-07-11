Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $45.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NYSE:INVH opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 51.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,237 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

