Iowa State Bank Acquires 124,449 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1,525.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,449 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,557,639 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.