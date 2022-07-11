Iowa State Bank Buys 2,277 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.1% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.66. 34,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

