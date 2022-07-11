Iowa State Bank Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $690,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,584. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

