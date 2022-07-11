Iowa State Bank Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622,063. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

