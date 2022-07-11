Iowa State Bank Has $8.09 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.42. 74,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

