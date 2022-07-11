Iowa State Bank Purchases 2,908 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.55.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,465. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.