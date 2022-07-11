Iowa State Bank Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.60. 4,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

