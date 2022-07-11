Iowa State Bank Sells 24,997 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Iowa State Bank cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. 948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,857. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

