iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,064,000 after acquiring an additional 479,211 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,494,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,419,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.77. 7,557,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

