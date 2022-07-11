iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,313 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,613,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $81.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.