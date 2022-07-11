iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.