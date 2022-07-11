iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

