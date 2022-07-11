iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 63,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,468. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

