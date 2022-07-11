iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,084. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

