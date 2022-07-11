iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7,930.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $398,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
