iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7,930.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $398,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.