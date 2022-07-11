IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter.

ISEE stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

