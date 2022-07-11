Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $14.55

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $13.80. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 791 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

