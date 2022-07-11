Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $14.55

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $13.80. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 791 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
