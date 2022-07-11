Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

CCCS opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

