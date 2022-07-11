Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $14.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FULT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

