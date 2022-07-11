Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $267.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.62.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.96.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

