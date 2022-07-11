Jefferies Financial Group Trims Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. 194,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,894,902. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

