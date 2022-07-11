Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,622,742.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $455.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.81. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 192,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

