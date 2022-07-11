JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.86.

FROG opened at $23.37 on Thursday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.37.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,136 shares of company stock valued at $735,463. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after buying an additional 393,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

