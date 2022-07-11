Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JYNT. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.05 million, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Joint has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 214,269 shares of company stock worth $3,378,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Joint in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joint in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

